Plans approved for 27 apartments on site of demolished Wigan social club
Stanley Land and Homes has received planning permission to build new affordable homes on land off Coop Street, Scholes.
It was previously home to Scholes Social Club, but has been derelict since the building was demolished.
Work is due to start later this month on the 27 one-bedroom apartments and an outdoor communal area.
Stanley is the developer behind the project and Great Places Housing Group will manage the homes upon completion.
The plans, submitted by PWA Planning on behalf of Stanley Land and Homes, aim to address a need for affordable housing close to Wigan town centre.
The three-storey apartment building will be close to the town centre and will include on-site car parking, cycle storage and electric vehicle charging points.
Neil Hughes, director of Stanley Land and Homes, said: “We have developed a number of sites in Wigan through our continued partnership with Wigan Council and look forward to working with Great Places Housing Group.
“This latest approval allows us to progress another quality scheme that will be delivered to the highest standards of urban design and is another example of brownfield regeneration done right. We are looking forward to starting on site soon.”
The scheme will be built in full compliance with Homes England quality standards.
The professional team on the project includes Holmpatrick Developments (contractor), Alan Johnston Partnership (engineers), Eden Building Design (architect) and Primas Law (legal advisors).