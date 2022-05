Paul Holmes, 53, of Woodcock Drive, Platt Bridge, had been due to stand trial on charges of encouraging the rape of a child and trying to arrange for someone to have sex with a girl of 13.

But he then entered a guilty plea to an amended charge of initiating, encouraging or assisting in the commission of sexual activity with a child.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester Crown Court

This was then accepted by the prosecution at Manchester Crown Court.