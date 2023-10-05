Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Glen Stone, 64, of Duncan Place, Worsley Hall, was sentenced at Minshull Street Crown Court today (October 5) to four years’ imprisonment for indecent assaults.

The court heard how Stone’s crimes, which took place during the 1970s and 80s, were revealed thanks to the bravery of his victims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stone must also sign the sex offenders' register for life and has been given a restraining order for five years upon release.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glen Stone

Det Con Jenna Boyer, from Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan district, said: “Firstly, I want to thank the victims involved in this case, as their courage and strength throughout this process has been truly incredible.

“Their strength in aiding us with this investigation has ensured that a dangerous man is now behind bars and away from children. I hope today’s sentence gives his victims some comfort now that he has been punished for his crimes.

“We are committed to locating and charging child sexual offenders, and we will always investigate every report that comes into. If you or someone you know has been a victim of child sexual abuse, please do get in touch with us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can contact police on 101, or via our website gmp.police.uk. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

If you or someone you know has been raped or sexually assaulted, we encourage you not to suffer in silence and report it to the police, or a support agency so you can get the help and support available.

- Saint Mary's Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Manchester provides a comprehensive and co-ordinated response to men, women and children who live or have been sexually assaulted within Greater Manchester. They offer forensic medical examinations, practical and emotional support as well as a counselling service for all ages. Services are available on a 24-hour basis and can be accessed by calling 0161 276 6515.

- Greater Manchester Rape Crisis is a confidential information, support and counselling service run by women for women over 18 who have been raped or sexually abused at any time in their lives. Call on 0161 273 4500 or email [email protected]