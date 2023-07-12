The incident at Haywood Park, Golborne has left it out of bounds to youngsters for safety reasons.

It is believed the damage was caused by an implement such as a tool, according to GMP Leigh, Atherton & Hindley, who posted about it on their Facebook page.

The vandalised play area at Haywood Park, Golborne

The post read: “Unfortunately the children's play area on Haywood Park, Golborne is not in use due to substantial damage. If anyone in the vicinity that backs onto the play ground or uses this area regularly has any CCTV footage or knowledge of the offenders please get in touch.

“This mindless act is not only expensive to repair but causing an unsafe environment for our young children to play on. The damage has been caused by using some type of tool.

“Parents please be aware of what your children are up to when they are out and about. Question what they are up to and where they are going. It is everyone's responsibility to keep our community safe and have a pride in where we live.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact GMP on 0161 856 7225.