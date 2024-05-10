Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan police make a crucial arrest in connection with child exploitation and drugs supply.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply drugs, money laundering and modern slavery offences.

He remains in police custody for questioning.

It’s believed that he is responsible for running the ‘Wizzard’ drug line which exploits and coerces young, vulnerable children to sell drugs.

Police are cracking down on child exploitation

This forms part of a wider investigation into criminal networks operating across the borough Operation Afield, which is tackling child criminal exploitation.

Since launching in October 10 people have been arrested that police believe to be responsible for drug supply in the area, and who are exploiting young children.

Greater Manchester Police say its top priority is safeguarding those have identified at risk, and ensuring they and their families have wrap around support from specially trained officers and staff.

Child exploitation is a complex issue that cannot be solved by policing alone, which is why a robust partnership response is so crucial.

The Complex Safeguarding Hub is dedicated to supporting children thought to be at risk of exploitation or being currently exploited in Wigan.

The team is co-located and works very closely with partners and agencies to ensure that children identified as being exploited are receiving the support, knowledge and safeguarding required to help them recognise and escape from harm.

By being co-located they’re able to quickly share information and use this to build a detailed picture about children.

Collectively, they can disrupt those seeking to exploit children, and ensure victims receive the very best care and support from the relevant agencies.

Det Sgt Louise Dunne from Wigan’s Complex Safeguarding Hub said: “The arrest this morning is part of a wider investigation into a criminal network operating across the Borough that we strongly believe are involved in the exploitation of children.

“A lot of the work we do relies on intelligence and proactively working with partners and communities to look for warning signs and evidence of exploitation, rather than relying on young people who may be too scared to make a report.

“At the core of everything we do, is building trusted relationship with the children and young people, but also educating and empowering our communities to spot the signs and report them to us so that we can take action.”

If you are concerned about a child’s welfare or have any information regarding any activities being carried out that are worrying to you, contact police via gmp.police.uk or by dialling 101.