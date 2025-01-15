Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three suspected teenaged burglars remain in custody after a police chase through Wigan and caught on camera ended in a road smash.

At around 9.30am on Tuesday January 14, officers received reports of a suspected stolen car which had been taken from a property on Northumberland Road, Whelley in the early hours.

Travelling at speed with officers in pursuit, it crashed on Wigan Road, Boars Head, Standish.

Thankfully, no serious injuries were sustained by members of the public.

The short pursuit ended with a crash on Wigan Road in Standish

Following a short pursuit, supported by the National Police Air Service and officers from the Commercial Vehicle Unit and Serious Collision Investigation Unit, three teenagers, two aged 18 and the other 17 were arrested on suspicion of burglary and remain in custody for questioning.

Further enquiries by local officers in the Neighbourhood Crime Team have uncovered that they may be linked to further burglaries.

Det Sgt Sophie O'Rourke from the Wigan district said; “This incident shows the dangers of evading capture and the devastating consequences that could have been so much worse.

“I’d like to thank members of the public for reporting their concerns as the morning progressed and enabled us to us that information to continue to track their movements and get on top of them with our specialist resources available to us.

“We know burglary of any kind, especially involving vehicles which is the most common, leaves victims distraught, and we are determined to always follow every line of inquiry to support investigations and bring people to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting logs 713 and 354 of 14/01/2025.

Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.