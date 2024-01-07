Wigan police charge man following series of robberies
Wigan police have charged a man following a series of robberies in the borough.
Zach Dee Porter, of Brierfield Avenue, Atherton has been charged with five counts of robbery and possession of a bladed article.
The 29-year-old has been remanded in custody to appear at Manchester Magistrates court today (January 7).
The charges come from an investigation conducted by Wigan’s Neighbourhood Crime Team after a number of robberies in stores across Atherton were reported to police between December 2023 and January 2024.