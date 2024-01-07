News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Wigan police charge man following series of robberies

Wigan police have charged a man following a series of robberies in the borough.
By Sian Jones
Published 7th Jan 2024, 11:42 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Zach Dee Porter, of Brierfield Avenue, Atherton has been charged with five counts of robbery and possession of a bladed article.

The 29-year-old has been remanded in custody to appear at Manchester Magistrates court today (January 7).

Read More
24 of the best restaurants in Wigan you have to try in 2024
He is set to appear at Manchester Magistrates courtHe is set to appear at Manchester Magistrates court
He is set to appear at Manchester Magistrates court
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The charges come from an investigation conducted by Wigan’s Neighbourhood Crime Team after a number of robberies in stores across Atherton were reported to police between December 2023 and January 2024.