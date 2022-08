The illegally-used vehicle was being used in the Woodcock Drive area of Platt Bridge yesterday.

It was seized by the J Relief Neighbourhood Police team for causing a nuisance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The seized quad-bike

This whole area has been a focal point of such problems.

Woodcock Drive along with Scholes is set to see an investment of nearly £750,000 in a bid to make the neighbourhoods safer.

If you have any information about crime in your area you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.