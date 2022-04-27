Wigan police issue anti-fraud advice after making arrests over con spree

And officers have given advice on how to avoid falling prey to scammers when buying or selling online or on social media.

A search warrant was executed by members of the Atherton, Tyldesley, Mosley Common and Astley Neighbourhood Team at Dunster Road in Mosley Common, on the morning of Tuesday April 26.

A 28-year-old man and 23-year-old woman were arrested in connection to what police say is an ongoing investigation into a number of offences of fraud.

Officers probing a series of confidence tricks made two arrests in Mosley Common

They were also arrested for possession of Class A and B drugs.

They have since been released while inquiries continue.

In the meanwhile the neighbourhood officers have issued the following advice:

"Anyone selling goods online is asked to check with their banks that any payments have cleared in their accounts before handing over goods.

“When buying or selling online, we would advise people follow this advice:

“Use cash, PayPal or person-to-person payment methods. When selling an item, consider asking for full payment instead of instalments.

“If you as the seller are happy to accept a bank transfer, wait for the funds to clear before handing over the goods.

“Inspect the item and if possible, make sure to thoroughly test it before buying it.

“Protect your personal information- Do not share personal information, such as your payment login and password details or bank account information. If you're selling electronics, make sure that you've cleared any personal information from the device.

“Report a person: selling sites such as Facebook Marketplace and eBay allow you to report a person if they go against their standards or policies.

“If you believe you may have fallen victim to any kind of fraud, then you can contact Action Fraud via their website.

“Report online to GMP or via 101.