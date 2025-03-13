Wigan police issue appeal after coat recovered during man's arrest
Wigan police are appealing to locate the owner of a jacket recovered during a man’s arrest.
The man was arrested in connection to vehicle interference that occurred during the early hours of the March 11 in the Abraham Gardens and Orrell Road area.
A green trakker fleece jacket was recovered which the man was alleged to have taken from vehicle prior to being stopped by officers.
The log referring to the incident is 124-11/03/2025.
If you believe this is your jacket please contact DC Price on 0161 8565779.