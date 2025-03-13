Wigan police issue appeal after coat recovered during man's arrest

By Sian Jones
Published 13th Mar 2025, 10:56 BST
Updated 13th Mar 2025, 10:56 BST
Wigan police are appealing to locate the owner of a jacket recovered during a man’s arrest.

The man was arrested in connection to vehicle interference that occurred during the early hours of the March 11 in the Abraham Gardens and Orrell Road area.

Most Popular

A green trakker fleece jacket was recovered which the man was alleged to have taken from vehicle prior to being stopped by officers.

The jacket which was allegedly taken from the vehicleplaceholder image
The jacket which was allegedly taken from the vehicle

The log referring to the incident is 124-11/03/2025.

If you believe this is your jacket please contact DC Price on 0161 8565779.

Alternatively you can send an email to [email protected]

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice