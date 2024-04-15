Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man and his dog were injured on Cansfield Grove in Ashton on Thursday April 4 at around 3.35pm.

They were attacked by two grey dogs of an unknown breed who were dangerously out of control and being handled by a woman.

The incident took place on Cansfield Grove

The pair both required medical treatment.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are appealing for any information including CCTV and the owner’s identity via 101 or online quoting crime reference CRI/06LL/0009403/24.