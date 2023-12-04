The death of a man in Wigan is no longer being treated as murder, police have revealed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 28-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of murder after the man’s death on Saturday has been released and no further action is being taken by police.

Officers were called to a disturbance at a property on Eleanor Street at around 12.30pm on Saturday.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eleanor Street in Wigan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They discovered a 37-year-old man had died, despite the efforts of members of the public who carried out CPR before the emergency services arrived.

A murder investigation was launched, the woman was arrested and police carried out inquiries to find out what had happened.

A Home Office post-mortem examination has since been completed and established there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the man's death.

Det Ch Insp Mark Davis, of Greater Manchester Police’s major incident team, said: "This is an incredibly sad case where a man has passed away and I would like to assure the community that a thorough investigation has been carried out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A Home Office post-mortem was completed yesterday and as a result of this and our enquiries, I can confirm the man's death is no longer being treated as a murder investigation, the scene has been closed down and the woman has been released from police custody with no further action.

"The man's next of kin have been informed and detectives are supporting them.