Police Constables Neil Bridgeman, Stephen Heyes and Amber Dutson attended the incident on Saturday July 1, on what is termed a “Grade 1 response” to a concern for safety report.

They found the man sitting with a leg either side of the parapet on a high bridge at Hindley Railway Station.

Constables Bridgeman, Dutson and Heyes

He was threatening to jump into the path of the next train.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan response PCs Bridgeman, Heyes and Dutson engaged with the man and tried to talk him out of jumping.

When he attempted to swing his other leg over the wrong side of the bridge, they took the opportunity to get a grip of him and pull him back to safety.

A police spokesperson said the officers had done an excellent job.