Wigan police officers hailed for stopping a man from throwing himself from a railway bridge

Three Wigan response officers have been praised for preventing a suicidal man from jumping off a bridge onto a railway track.
By Charles Graham
Published 6th Jul 2023, 12:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 12:43 BST

Police Constables Neil Bridgeman, Stephen Heyes and Amber Dutson attended the incident on Saturday July 1, on what is termed a “Grade 1 response” to a concern for safety report.

They found the man sitting with a leg either side of the parapet on a high bridge at Hindley Railway Station.

Constables Bridgeman, Dutson and HeyesConstables Bridgeman, Dutson and Heyes
He was threatening to jump into the path of the next train.

Wigan response PCs Bridgeman, Heyes and Dutson engaged with the man and tried to talk him out of jumping.

When he attempted to swing his other leg over the wrong side of the bridge, they took the opportunity to get a grip of him and pull him back to safety.

A police spokesperson said the officers had done an excellent job.

If you need someone to talk to, The Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123. Alternatively you can email [email protected]