Wigan police officers seize car and motorbike amid anti-social driving
Hindley neighbourhood officers saw a car with a history of anti-social use, followed and stopped it.
They said the driver was uninsured, so the vehicle was seized, with two people arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences.
Meanwhile, neighbourhood officers on patrol in Platt Bridge said they saw a motorbike rider “driving in an anti-social manner”.
Further checks revealed he had no licence and no insurance, yet he was driving on the road.
A police spokesman said: “We have been receiving regular complaints regarding anti-social driving in the neighbourhood and the team are actively trying to lower the risk to the public.
"If you have information regarding criminal behaviour in your area, and you would like to share this with us anonymously, please contact Crimestoppers either online or by calling 0800 555 111.”