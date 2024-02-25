Wigan police officers seize car and motorbike amid anti-social driving

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hindley neighbourhood officers saw a car with a history of anti-social use, followed and stopped it.

They said the driver was uninsured, so the vehicle was seized, with two people arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers in Hindley seized this car

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, neighbourhood officers on patrol in Platt Bridge said they saw a motorbike rider “driving in an anti-social manner”.

Further checks revealed he had no licence and no insurance, yet he was driving on the road.

A police spokesman said: “We have been receiving regular complaints regarding anti-social driving in the neighbourhood and the team are actively trying to lower the risk to the public.