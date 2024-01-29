News you can trust since 1853
Wigan police patrol seizes vehicle found with false plates

A car is being forensically examined after it was found in a Wigan township bearing fake registration plates.
By Charles Graham
Published 29th Jan 2024, 07:21 GMT
The seizure was made by a Hindley neighbourhood police patrol and the vehicle was pictured being put onto the back of a low-loader for further examination.

A post on social media from GMP Leigh Atherton and Hindley read: "Hindley Neighbourhood Beat Officers routinely conduct intelligence-led, high visibility, patrols to combat spikes in crime and anti-social behaviour.

The car being put on the back of a low-loader in HindleyThe car being put on the back of a low-loader in Hindley
"Officers on patrol yesterday (Saturday, January 27), acting on information received from the local community about a suspicious vehicle, spotted the vehicle and found it to be displaying false registration plates. Vehicle seized.

If you have information about crime or suspicious behaviour in your area you can report this anonymously via crime stoppers, either online https://orlo.uk/iwUPx or by phone 0800 555111.”