The seizure was made by a Hindley neighbourhood police patrol and the vehicle was pictured being put onto the back of a low-loader for further examination.

A post on social media from GMP Leigh Atherton and Hindley read: "Hindley Neighbourhood Beat Officers routinely conduct intelligence-led, high visibility, patrols to combat spikes in crime and anti-social behaviour.

The car being put on the back of a low-loader in Hindley

"Officers on patrol yesterday (Saturday, January 27), acting on information received from the local community about a suspicious vehicle, spotted the vehicle and found it to be displaying false registration plates. Vehicle seized.