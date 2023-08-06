Wigan police probe unconnected caravan and lorry fires in the same night
Two engines from Wigan fire station attended the unrelated incidents and at least one of them looked suspicious, causing the police to be brought in.
The crews were first called to the caravan emergency on Farm Lane, New Springs, at 9.15pm on Saturday August 5.
The home had been left by the road several weeks ago and someone had been living in it, although it had more recently been vacant.
As there were no electricity or gas supplies to the caravan, deliberate ignition was suspected.
Firefighters, who wore breathing gear while dousing the flames, were at the scene for around an hour.
At 3am the next morning they were called to an articulated HGV on fire inside a secure compound on Richmond Hill, Pemberton.
They needed cutting gear to get in before spending two hours putting out the flames.