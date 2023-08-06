News you can trust since 1853
Wigan police probe unconnected caravan and lorry fires in the same night

A static caravan and a lorry were both destroyed by flames in blazes now being investigated by the police.
By Charles Graham
Published 6th Aug 2023, 08:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Aug 2023, 08:04 BST

Two engines from Wigan fire station attended the unrelated incidents and at least one of them looked suspicious, causing the police to be brought in.

The crews were first called to the caravan emergency on Farm Lane, New Springs, at 9.15pm on Saturday August 5.

Firefighters were at the scenes of the fires for three hours in totalFirefighters were at the scenes of the fires for three hours in total
The home had been left by the road several weeks ago and someone had been living in it, although it had more recently been vacant.

As there were no electricity or gas supplies to the caravan, deliberate ignition was suspected.

Firefighters, who wore breathing gear while dousing the flames, were at the scene for around an hour.

At 3am the next morning they were called to an articulated HGV on fire inside a secure compound on Richmond Hill, Pemberton.

They needed cutting gear to get in before spending two hours putting out the flames.

A spokesman said that at this early stage it may have been an electrical fault that caused the fire because it was so difficult to gain access, but again the police were being brought in to investigate further.

If anyone has any information about either incidents, ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.