Wigan police recover stolen car

While many were out enjoying the festivities, officers in Hindley walked its streets and while in George Street, they identified and seized a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

Police are urging anyone who witnesses a crime in the area to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The car which has been recovered by police in Hindley