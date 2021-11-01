Wigan police recover stolen car
Police recovered a stolen car while on Wigan Halloween patrols.
Monday, 1st November 2021, 1:26 pm
While many were out enjoying the festivities, officers in Hindley walked its streets and while in George Street, they identified and seized a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
Police are urging anyone who witnesses a crime in the area to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
