Police have impounded nine illegally-used e-bikes and an e-scooter during a crime blitz day of action.

It brings the total number of nuisance two-wheelers seized in the borough since the beginning of the year to more than 70.

Dangerously ridden e-bikes and scooters are a major cause of complaint from residents and as part of Greater Mancheste Police’s Safe4Summer initiative across the summer and beyond, it says it has been tackling concerns that have been raised by communities.

Yesterday (Thursday August 21), led by Sgt Ian Callaghan, officers from Wigan Police’s neighbourhood tasking team, alongside its Tutor unit, were out conducting operations in Wigan town centre, Leigh town centre and Robin Park.

Some of the illegally-used e-bikes seized during Wigan police's day of action

This “targeted action” resulted in the below figures:

6 e-bike seizures;

3 e-scooter seizures; and

4 stop searches

The team also spoke to local residents to raise awareness about the dangers and legal requirements of these vehicles.

Sgt Jonathan Calder of Wigan’s neighbourhood policing team said: “Activity such as this shows our communities we are listening to their concerns and taking appropriate action.

“In total during the activity we seized 9 e-bikes and e-scooters which were being used unlawfully. These vehicles are increasingly linked to ASB and ongoing criminality and are being more problematic for communities.

“We received overwhelming support from the public on all the areas we targeted with many welcoming the activity.

“Over 70 electric bikes and scooters have now been removed since January this year across Wigan and Leigh, and we will continue to target those that use them illegal to ensure our communities feel safe within our town centres.”

This initiative forms as part of GMP’s wider Safe4Summer campaign, which supports the governments Safer Streets Mission and focuses on tackling ASB and improving community safety.

Anyone with information regarding the illegal use of electric bikes and scooters is asked to report it to police via 101 or the reporting functions on the GMP website. Alternatively, people can report anonymously to Crimestoppers via their website or by calling 0800 555111.