Officers had discovered that the low loader, found in Hindley on Monday January 22, did not have any tax, insurance or MOT.

A picture published on social media by GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley, showed the vehicle put on the back of a larger lorry to be taken away.

The low loader about to be taken away by police on a bigger low loader

The discovery had been made while high visibility patrols were being conducted in the Hindley and Abram areas during Neighbourhood Week of Action.