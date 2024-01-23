Wigan police seize abandoned low-loader truck causing an obstruction
Police patrols have seized an abandoned truck that was causing an obstruction in Wigan.
Officers had discovered that the low loader, found in Hindley on Monday January 22, did not have any tax, insurance or MOT.
A picture published on social media by GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley, showed the vehicle put on the back of a larger lorry to be taken away.
The discovery had been made while high visibility patrols were being conducted in the Hindley and Abram areas during Neighbourhood Week of Action.