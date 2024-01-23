News you can trust since 1853
Police patrols have seized an abandoned truck that was causing an obstruction in Wigan.
By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 08:38 GMT
Officers had discovered that the low loader, found in Hindley on Monday January 22, did not have any tax, insurance or MOT.

A picture published on social media by GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley, showed the vehicle put on the back of a larger lorry to be taken away.

The low loader about to be taken away by police on a bigger low loaderThe low loader about to be taken away by police on a bigger low loader
The low loader about to be taken away by police on a bigger low loader
The discovery had been made while high visibility patrols were being conducted in the Hindley and Abram areas during Neighbourhood Week of Action.

The post said: “You can report information anonymously, by contacting Crimestoppers online or by ringing 0800 555111.”