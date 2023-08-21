News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness

Wigan police seize more vehicles in ongoing crackdown against illegal off-roaders

Police are claiming another small victory in the on-going war with illegal off-road bikers.
By Charles Graham
Published 21st Aug 2023, 08:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 08:14 BST
Police have made a number of off-road vehicle seizures across Wigan borough this yearPolice have made a number of off-road vehicle seizures across Wigan borough this year
Police have made a number of off-road vehicle seizures across Wigan borough this year

There are only so many places that scramblers, moto-cross bikes, quads and other such vehicles can be legally ridden, but several parts of Wigan borough have faced these menaces in public green spaces where they have been responsible for frightening and killing wildlife, causing near accidents involving members of the public, churning up fields and paths and shattering the peace.

A number of vehicles have been seized by borough officers and the latest confiscated were a scrambler and quad bike in Abram over the weekend of August 19 and 20.

A spokesperson for GMP Leigh Atherton and Hindley said on social media: “One more step towards making our roads and communities safer. #teamabram.”