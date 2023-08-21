Wigan police seize more vehicles in ongoing crackdown against illegal off-roaders
There are only so many places that scramblers, moto-cross bikes, quads and other such vehicles can be legally ridden, but several parts of Wigan borough have faced these menaces in public green spaces where they have been responsible for frightening and killing wildlife, causing near accidents involving members of the public, churning up fields and paths and shattering the peace.
A number of vehicles have been seized by borough officers and the latest confiscated were a scrambler and quad bike in Abram over the weekend of August 19 and 20.
A spokesperson for GMP Leigh Atherton and Hindley said on social media: “One more step towards making our roads and communities safer. #teamabram.”