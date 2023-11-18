News you can trust since 1853
Wigan police seize suspected stolen off-road bike being driven illegally

Police in Wigan have seized a suspected stolen off-road bike that was being driven illegally.
By Sian Jones
Published 18th Nov 2023, 16:10 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2023, 16:10 GMT
Officers on a high visibility patrol in. Abram stopped and seized the vehicle in Spring View on Friday evening (November 17).

GMP Leigh Atherton and Hindley said: “The vehicle was being ridden without tax or insurance on a public highway in a dangerous manner putting other road users at risk.”

Anyone who witnesses crime in their area is urged to contact police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.