Wigan police seize suspected stolen off-road bike being driven illegally
Police in Wigan have seized a suspected stolen off-road bike that was being driven illegally.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers on a high visibility patrol in. Abram stopped and seized the vehicle in Spring View on Friday evening (November 17).
GMP Leigh Atherton and Hindley said: “The vehicle was being ridden without tax or insurance on a public highway in a dangerous manner putting other road users at risk.”
Anyone who witnesses crime in their area is urged to contact police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.