Police in Wigan have seized two bikes that are believed to be stolen property.

Officers discovered the vehicles while on patrol in Platt Bridge earlier today (November 13).

A social media post by GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said: “During high visibility patrol in the Platt Bridge area, officers have stumbled across two bikes which they suspect to be stolen.

Police on patrol in Platt Bridge spotted the two bikes

"The bikes have been seized and are forming part of a further investigation.”