News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Wigan police seize two bikes believed to have been stolen

Police in Wigan have seized two bikes that are believed to be stolen property.
By Sian Jones
Published 13th Nov 2023, 16:55 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 16:57 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers discovered the vehicles while on patrol in Platt Bridge earlier today (November 13).

Read More
READ MORE RETRO: Wigan secondary schools in 1971

A social media post by GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said: “During high visibility patrol in the Platt Bridge area, officers have stumbled across two bikes which they suspect to be stolen.

Police on patrol in Platt Bridge spotted the two bikesPolice on patrol in Platt Bridge spotted the two bikes
Police on patrol in Platt Bridge spotted the two bikes
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The bikes have been seized and are forming part of a further investigation.”

The vehicles will be subjected to forensic testing and it is hoped eventually to return them to their rightful owners while bringing the thieves to justice.