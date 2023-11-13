Wigan police seize two bikes believed to have been stolen
Police in Wigan have seized two bikes that are believed to be stolen property.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers discovered the vehicles while on patrol in Platt Bridge earlier today (November 13).
A social media post by GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said: “During high visibility patrol in the Platt Bridge area, officers have stumbled across two bikes which they suspect to be stolen.
"The bikes have been seized and are forming part of a further investigation.”
The vehicles will be subjected to forensic testing and it is hoped eventually to return them to their rightful owners while bringing the thieves to justice.