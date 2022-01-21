Wigan post office raid: Opportunist thief branded a "lowlife"

Police described the theft from the outlet in Warrington Road, Abram, an "opportunist crime" and appealed for witnesses.

It was 6.30am on Wednesday January 19 when a stranger walked into the shop, put his hand under the gap in the counter and grabbed cash from the till before fleeing.

It is thought he made his getaway in a red car, possibly driven by an accomplice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abram post office

According to a post by the business's owner on social media, this is not the first time it has been targeted.

It read: "The post office suffered another robbery at 6.30 this morning.

"We were open, there were customers in the shop as well as our paper boys.

"The lowlife was in a red car which he left running on the main road just after Kingsdown Road junction.

"It’s likely there was at least one other person in the car.

"He approached the shop, walked around the back and then went back to his car before he returned and went inside.

"If you have it please check your CCTV, (Top Shop, Village Club please) please help. A car reg or make and model would make all the difference."

A Greater Manchester Police spokeswoman confirmed that no-one had been injured in the raid and that, thus far, no arrests had been made.

Anyone with information about the theft, or anyone who was driving in the Warrington Road area at around 6.30am that morning who might have dash cam footage should contact police on 101 or the freephone Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555111.