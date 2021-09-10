Wigan primary school deputy head suspended after child rape charges

Julie Morris, 44, a teacher at St George’s Central Church of England Primary School, was remanded in custody when she appeared in court this week.

She is charged with aiding and abetting the rape of a girl under 13 and inciting sexual activity with a child, also under 13.

Morris, who is the maths and religious education lead at the school, has been suspended by Wigan Council.

St George’s Central Church of England Primary School

Parents were informed of the news in a letter from the head teacher, Mark Grogan.

He said the allegations were ‘distressing’ and ‘will come as a shock for everyone within the school community’.

He added: ‘It is important to emphasise the charges in relation to the alleged offences are not connected with our school.’

Police confirmed that Morris from Hindley, had been charged alongside 52-year-old David Morris, of Eccleston, near St Helens, who is accused of raping the child victim.

He has been charged with three counts of rape of a girl under 13 and inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

A spokesman for Merseyside police said the offences were ‘unrelated’ to Julie Morris’s employment.