Last month the project team began the installations between junction 23 at Haydock and junction 26 at Orrell.

To continue this work a series of overnight closures of either the southbound or northbound carriageway will resume on February 20.

In all, 65 new gantries are being installed along the motorway between junction 21a at Croft Interchange and junction 26.

The installation of gantries to hold electronic signs is well underway along the northern section of the project south of Wigan

Ten of the new structures are super-span gantries providing overhead signs across both carriageways.

The current phase of work also includes installing new safety barriers, completing drainage and finishing resurfacing of the new lane one in both the southbound and northbound carriageways.

To allow the larger gantries to be installed safely the southbound M6 between junction 26 and junction 23 will be closed on Monday night of next week and again on the nights of between February 27 and March 4.

The closures will be in place between 9pm and 6am each night apart from Saturday March 4 which will start and 9pm and continue until 7am the following morning.

Northbound carriageway closures between junction 23 and junction 26 – again from 9pm to 6am each night between February 20 and February 24.

Clearly-signed diversions will be in place running west of the M6 using the A580, A570 and M58.

More information about the project is available from a dedicated webpage

Drivers are advised to check traffic conditions before setting out on journeys.

Live traffic information is always available at www.trafficengland.com or from National Highways’ 24-7 customer contact centre at 0300 123 5000.

