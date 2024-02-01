Wigan property subject to three-month closure order after work by police and council
The order applies to a property on Fernbray Road, Hindley, and means only certain people are allowed to go inside for the next three months, in a bid to prevent crime and nuisance behaviour.
A Facebook post from Greater Manchester Police’s Leigh, Atherton and Hindley team said: “Neighbourhood staff that cover the area, working in conjunction with services from Wigan Council, have secured a closure order on a property in Hindley. The address on Fernbray Road was granted the order from Wigan Courthouse under the Anti Social Behaviour Act 2014.
"Closure orders provide addition powers to tackle problematic addresses and are a prime example of partnership working between the local constabulary and the local authority.”
Anyone with concerns about anti-social behaviour can call 101 or use the force’s website.
Alternatively, information about crimes can be passed to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.