Wigan property subject to three-month closure order after work by police and council

The order applies to a property on Fernbray Road, Hindley, and means only certain people are allowed to go inside for the next three months, in a bid to prevent crime and nuisance behaviour.

A Facebook post from Greater Manchester Police’s Leigh, Atherton and Hindley team said: “Neighbourhood staff that cover the area, working in conjunction with services from Wigan Council, have secured a closure order on a property in Hindley. The address on Fernbray Road was granted the order from Wigan Courthouse under the Anti Social Behaviour Act 2014.

Police shared a copy of the closure order for the property on Fernbray Road, Hindley

"Closure orders provide addition powers to tackle problematic addresses and are a prime example of partnership working between the local constabulary and the local authority.”

Anyone with concerns about anti-social behaviour can call 101 or use the force’s website.