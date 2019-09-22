Wigan pub cordoned off after reports of more shots being fired and a petrol bomb being thrown

A Wigan pub has been cordoned off after reports of shots being fired and a petrol bombing last night.

Forensics and uniformed officers were at Bryn Hall pub in Bamfurlong this morning following reports of a shooting on Saturday night.

Crime Scene Investigation was at the scene

Shortly before 11pm on September 21, police were called to the Bolton Road pub to reports of a possible firearms discharge and a Molotov cocktail being thrown.

Officers are investigating the incident, which is not believed to be linked to an previous incident reported in the Bickershaw Lane area earlier this week.

There have been no reported injuries.

Supt Caroline Hemingway said: “We understand the local community will be concerned by the incident, and I would like to reassure the public that the matter is being fully investigated and additional dedicated patrols are being deployed to the area.”

Bryn Hall was cordoned off this morning

If the shooting is confirmed, it will be the fourth reported in the borough in the past 10 days.

On Thursday last week, police and paramedics descended on Bickershaw Lane in Abram following reports that a man in his 50s had been blasted with a shotgun.

He was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound and has suffered a "life-changing" injury.

The shots were fired directly opposite the entrance to a former car park where 21-year-old Billy Livesley was murdered last December.

Bryn Hall pub in Bamfurlong

A week before, on Thursday, September 12, shots were fired at a house in Vicarage Road, not far from the Bickershaw Lane shooting.

Moments later, a 41-year-old woman was shot twice in the back through her window at Redland Court, a cul-de-sac just off Bolton Road in Ashton.

She was taken to hospital but did not suffer serious injuries, and has since been released from hospital.

A 44-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and has since been released under investigation.

Police have not revealed whether these first two shootings are linked to the latest incident.

Anybody with information relating to the incident on Bolton Road can contact police on 101, quoting incident number 3629 of 21/09/19. Information can also be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111