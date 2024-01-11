News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Wigan road ban flouter jailed after being found with weapons and drugs

A Wigan man found armed with an ice pick and baseball bat while flouting a driving ban has been sent to prison.
By Charles Graham
Published 11th Jan 2024, 04:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Borough justices heard that Gary O'Shea drove a Vauxhall Astra in Horwich on January 3 this year when disqualified from the road and that recovered were two offensive weapons and a quantity of cocaine.

Read More
Wigan motorist jailed for dangerously driving down a residential Wigan street

The 33-year-old of Rathen Avenue, Ince, pleaded guilty to possessing the weapons and class A drug along with driving while banned and while uninsured and also admitted to stealing cigarettes, food and drink from a mini-market on September 22.

Ice pickIce pick
Ice pick
Most Popular

He was given a custodial sentence totalling 28 weeks, the bench telling him that there had been a "wilful disregard" for complying with court orders.

The weapons and drugs were forfeited for destruction and O'Shea must also serve another 12-month road ban.