Wigan road ban flouter jailed after being found with weapons and drugs
A Wigan man found armed with an ice pick and baseball bat while flouting a driving ban has been sent to prison.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Borough justices heard that Gary O'Shea drove a Vauxhall Astra in Horwich on January 3 this year when disqualified from the road and that recovered were two offensive weapons and a quantity of cocaine.
The 33-year-old of Rathen Avenue, Ince, pleaded guilty to possessing the weapons and class A drug along with driving while banned and while uninsured and also admitted to stealing cigarettes, food and drink from a mini-market on September 22.
He was given a custodial sentence totalling 28 weeks, the bench telling him that there had been a "wilful disregard" for complying with court orders.