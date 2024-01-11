A Wigan man found armed with an ice pick and baseball bat while flouting a driving ban has been sent to prison.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Borough justices heard that Gary O'Shea drove a Vauxhall Astra in Horwich on January 3 this year when disqualified from the road and that recovered were two offensive weapons and a quantity of cocaine.

The 33-year-old of Rathen Avenue, Ince, pleaded guilty to possessing the weapons and class A drug along with driving while banned and while uninsured and also admitted to stealing cigarettes, food and drink from a mini-market on September 22.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ice pick

He was given a custodial sentence totalling 28 weeks, the bench telling him that there had been a "wilful disregard" for complying with court orders.