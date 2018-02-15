Wigan's Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates ...



Jonathan Thomas Raymond Chappell (37): Stranraear Road, Marsh Green - Stole meat to the value of £40 belonging to the BP Garage at Scot Lane, Wigan; failed to comply with the supervision requirements following a release from prison; committed an offence while a suspended sentence order was in place for theft and a public order offence: Jailed for 88 days, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Jacek Walczak (33): Douglas House, Scholes - Drove a Ford Transit while using a hand-held mobile phone: Fined £95, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, driving record endorsed with six points.

Angela Rigby (38): Greenfield Avenue, Higher Ince - Failed to comply with the supervision requirements following a release from prison: A new supervision order made with curfew for 30 days included.

Bernadette Michelle Bithell (37): Patterdale Road, Ashton - Dishonestly failed to promptly notify Wigan Council and Department for Work and Pensions of a change in circumstances they knew would affect their entitlement to Housing Benefit and Income Support: Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 18 months as high-value offending over a lengthy period, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Dale Robinson (22): Church Avenue, Bickershaw - Assault by beating: Jailed for 18 weeks as a serious assault in a domestic violence setting causing the victim to flee from the house; restraining order not to contact victim or enter Lowther Drive, Higher Folds, Leigh; pay £150 compensation.

Daniel Southern (35): No fixed address - Stole aftershave worth £30 from Boots in Leigh, failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order given for stealing a handbags from TK Maxx stores in Wigan and Leigh with a total value of £258: Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, , pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Gavin Barker (31): Enid Place, Bamfurlong - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the supervision requirements following a release from prison: A new supervision order made with curfew for 20 days included.

Keith Rodgers (31): Virginia Way, Marsh Green - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order given for stealing £210 cash, possession of amphetamine: Jailed for 28 days as wilful and persistent failure to comply with a court order, discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20.

Nathan David Croucher (27): Naylorfarm Avenue, Shevington - Drink driving at Junction 26 of the M58 with 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes, failed to stop at the scene of an accident: 12-month community order with rehabilitation requirement and unpaid work for 60 hours,pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Sean Brian Chaplin (35): Housley Close, Worlsey Mesnes - Allowed themselves to be taken in a Renault Kangoo and a BMW without the consent of the owners, failed to surrender to custody: pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, jailed for 20 weeks, suspended for 24 months, disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Christie-Lee Moore (26): Bell Lane, Kitt Green - Drove a Vauxhall Corsa that was unlicensed: Fined £83, pay vehicle excise back duty of £36, pay costs of £85.

Jamie Greenfield (23): Harvey Lane, Golborne - Disclosed a private sexual photograph without consent of an individual who appeared in the photograph, assault and harassment: Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months: Pay £100 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.