Wigan schoolboy accused of having library of indecent child images

A 15-year-old from Wigan has been accused of possessing and distributing indecent images of children.
By Charles Graham
Published 26th Apr 2024, 15:45 BST
The boy, who cannot be identified, stood before borough justices to face charges of possessing vile sexual images of youngsters, 514 of which fell into the most serious legal category - A.

It is also alleged that he possessed 254 category B pictures and 113 category C.

The 15-year-old Wigan boy has been accused of possessing hundreds of indecent images of youngsters

And he is further accused of dributing nine category A images, three category B pictures and one considered category C.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between July and December 2022 when the accused was 13 and 14 years old.

He will next appear before the same court on May 2. No pleas have yet been entered.