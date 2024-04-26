Wigan schoolboy accused of having library of indecent child images
A 15-year-old from Wigan has been accused of possessing and distributing indecent images of children.
The boy, who cannot be identified, stood before borough justices to face charges of possessing vile sexual images of youngsters, 514 of which fell into the most serious legal category - A.
It is also alleged that he possessed 254 category B pictures and 113 category C.
And he is further accused of dributing nine category A images, three category B pictures and one considered category C.