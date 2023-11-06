Wigan schoolboy ordered to pay compensation after admitting to e-bike mugging
A Wigan 15-year-old has admitted to robbing another boy of his £900 electric mountain bike.
The teen, who cannot be identified, appeared at the borough's youth court to confess to the crime committed on November 3 last year.
He was referred to the youth offender panel for nine months and was ordered to pay his victim £520 in compensation.
A 17-year-old from St Helens has also appeared in court to admit to the same offence but has yet to be sentenced.