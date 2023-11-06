News you can trust since 1853
Wigan schoolboy ordered to pay compensation after admitting to e-bike mugging

A Wigan 15-year-old has admitted to robbing another boy of his £900 electric mountain bike.
By Charles Graham
Published 6th Nov 2023, 12:30 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 12:37 GMT
The teen, who cannot be identified, appeared at the borough's youth court to confess to the crime committed on November 3 last year.

He was referred to the youth offender panel for nine months and was ordered to pay his victim £520 in compensation.

A 17-year-old from St Helens has also appeared in court to admit to the same offence but has yet to be sentenced.

He will next appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on December 14.