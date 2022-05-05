The arrests come as part of community police crackdown on youth nuisance in Golborne which has also included addressing under-age alcohol sales.

Officers and Wigan Council have been carrying out test purchasing of booze, using a child customer, to catch out a shop in Leigh which had been suspected of illegally selling liquor to Golborne minors.

Police say there have been reductions in anti-social behaviour in many parts of Lowton and Golborne, but that has not been the case in Golborne town centre over recent weekends and this has included reports of young people throwing stones and other items at passing vehicles.

Police are cracking down on youth nuisance in Golborne in several different ways

A spokesperson for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said that following investigations two boys aged 14 had been arrested on suspicion of causing danger to road users and for attempted criminal damage.

They have since been released on bail with conditions including an exclusion from part of Golborne and a curfew on Friday and Saturday evenings.

And working on allegations that some of the trouble has been alcohol-fuelled, officers and trading standards had been carrying out test purchases at an unnamed Leigh store which led to the seizure of several items and enforcement action being taken against the owner.

The spokesperson added: “Disappointingly though it’s become clear that in Golborne itself there are some adults buying alcohol and other items on behalf of young people from local shops.

"This is contributing to some of the anti-social behaviour, so there’s a need for those individuals to reflect and consider their actions.

"Buying alcohol on behalf of a child in these circumstances is an offence under the Licensing Act 2003 so we will take action against anyone we find doing it.”

Officers are keen that fear of crimes is not exaggerated though, pointing out that over the recent bank holiday weekend there were only three allegations of anti-social behaviour in as many days.