Several schools were put into temporary lockdown and armed police and the force helicopter were scrambled over reports of a firearms incident in a Wigan town centre.

Sightings of a man supposedly loading a gun in the Ashton Market or Thomas Gerard car park triggered the emergency and precautionary responses this afternoon (Wednesday September 17).

But 999 services have now been stood down after investigations didn’t find anything of concern.

Cansfield and The Byrchall High Schools, along with St Oswald’s RC Primary, were shut down close to going-home time, some pupils having already left for the day, after an alert about a possible firearm sigthing was circulated by police.

Police say investigations focused on the Gerard Street area and it was reported locally that a man had been seen with a gun in the market car park nearby

Specialist firearms officers descended on the town centre and Greater Manchester Police’s helicopter also circled overhead as searches and investigations continued.

Officers were seen at one point going into the Thomas Gerard pub on Gerard Street.

But after little more than an hour, the emergency was declared over and the schools let their pupils home.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “At around 3.15pm today we were called to reports of a suspected firearms sighting on Gerard Street, Ashton-in-Makerfield.

"No injuries have been reported.

"Armed officers were deployed to the area with a high visibility of neighbourhood patrols.

"Two men were stopped and searched with no firearms located.”

They added that no arrests had since been made.

And a post on social media from Wigan and Leigh Police added: “At 15:13 hours today (Wednesday 17/09/2025), we received a report of a suspicious male on the car park of the Sir Thomas Gerrard, Ashton-In-Makerfield.

"As a result of this report, Officers and the Police helicopter made to the location and conducted a thorough area search.

"We are aware that a number of schools were placed into lockdown. This was done as a precautionary measure whilst Officers were in the area. At this time, we believe there is no wider threat to the local community.

"Our activity in the area has now concluded and lockdowns released.”