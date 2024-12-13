Wigan schools on lockdown after man is knifed

By Sian Jones
Published 13th Dec 2024, 12:13 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man has been rushed to hospital following a vicious knife in Wigan borough.

Emergency services descended on on Alexander Street, Tyldesley at around 8.50am this morning (Friday December 13).

A man in his 40s has been taken to hospital for further treatment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Schools in Tyldesley – St George’s CE Primary and Fred Longworth High – have been placed on lockdown due to the incident

The man is receiving further treatmentplaceholder image
The man is receiving further treatment
placeholder image
Read More
Wigan workplaces of yesteryear: more pictures from the Observer's Firm Favourtie...

Several streets have been cordoned off while officers conduct initial inquiries.

Additional officers are in the area with police urging anyone with any concerns to speak to them.

The condition of the man is not known and police have not said whether any arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information is asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice