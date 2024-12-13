Wigan schools on lockdown after man is knifed
Emergency services descended on on Alexander Street, Tyldesley at around 8.50am this morning (Friday December 13).
A man in his 40s has been taken to hospital for further treatment.
Schools in Tyldesley – St George’s CE Primary and Fred Longworth High – have been placed on lockdown due to the incident
Several streets have been cordoned off while officers conduct initial inquiries.
Additional officers are in the area with police urging anyone with any concerns to speak to them.
The condition of the man is not known and police have not said whether any arrests have yet been made.
Anyone with information is asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.