A man has been rushed to hospital following a vicious knife in Wigan borough.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services descended on on Alexander Street, Tyldesley at around 8.50am this morning (Friday December 13).

A man in his 40s has been taken to hospital for further treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schools in Tyldesley – St George’s CE Primary and Fred Longworth High – have been placed on lockdown due to the incident

The man is receiving further treatment

Several streets have been cordoned off while officers conduct initial inquiries.

Additional officers are in the area with police urging anyone with any concerns to speak to them.

The condition of the man is not known and police have not said whether any arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information is asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.