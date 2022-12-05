Wigan shoplifter who threatened the people who caught her must go on a drug rehab course

Claire Forbes, 42, of Millers Lane, Platt Bridge, had pleaded guilty to stealing £60 worth of goods from Iceland in the town on October 30 last year but denied threatening unlawful violence afterwards.

However, she later changed her plea to guilty and also confessed to an August bail breach.

Wigan Magistrates' Court

Returning to Wigan Magistrates' Court for sentencing, Forbes was ordered to complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities, take part in a drug rehabilitation programme and be subject to an eight-week electronically-tagged curfew.