Wigan supermarket re-opens after a police lockdown folllowing a break-in
The Lidl on Preston Road, Standish, was cordoned off to shoppers on the morning of Thursday January 4 while crime scene investigators examined the area.
It was later announced by management that there was a break-in at the premises during the night during which damages were caused and meant that it could not open for business at 8am as usual.
Bosses apologised for the inconvenience but were later able to re-open the store to customers.
Police officers and staff could be seen inside the store on Thursday morning while the car park remained coned off.
Locals reported hearing a burglar alarm sounding in the area during the early hours.
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “We were called at around 3.20am this morning to reports of a burglary at a store on Preston Road, Standish.