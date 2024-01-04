News you can trust since 1853
Wigan supermarket re-opens after a police lockdown folllowing a break-in

A Wigan superstore which was put in lockdown following a burglary has now re-opened.
By Charles Graham
Published 4th Jan 2024, 12:30 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 17:25 GMT
The Lidl on Preston Road, Standish, was cordoned off to shoppers on the morning of Thursday January 4 while crime scene investigators examined the area.

It was later announced by management that there was a break-in at the premises during the night during which damages were caused and meant that it could not open for business at 8am as usual.

Standish Lidl cordoned off by police
Bosses apologised for the inconvenience but were later able to re-open the store to customers.

Police officers and staff could be seen inside the store on Thursday morning while the car park remained coned off.

Locals reported hearing a burglar alarm sounding in the area during the early hours.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “We were called at around 3.20am this morning to reports of a burglary at a store on Preston Road, Standish.

“Officers attended and one man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of burglary.”