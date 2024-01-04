News you can trust since 1853
Young man whose neglect led to the deaths of up to nine cats spared jail term

A young man who let up to nine pet cats starve to death has been given a suspended prison sentence by Wigan magistrates.
By Charles Graham
Published 4th Jan 2024, 12:30 GMT
Thomas Webster appeared in court to admit to a single charge of failing, between February and April of last year, to provide adequate food and water for four animals resulting in their deaths.

But the hearing was told that the “prolonged neglect” had led to the deaths of up to nine animals during that period.

Thomas Webster was given a suspended prison sentence by Wigan justicesThomas Webster was given a suspended prison sentence by Wigan justices
It was also pointed out that the RSPCA had offered advice but it had not been taken.

Prosecuted under the 2006 Animal Welfare Act, the 22-year-old of Beech Close, Skelmersdale, was given a 17-week custodial sentence although it was suspended for 24 months.

Webster was also banned from keeping animals for eight years, he must undergo mental health treatment and complete both 20 days of rehabilitation activities and 60 hours of unpaid work.

Furthermore he must pay prosecution costs totalling £1,000.

The RSPCA said it would comment on the conclusion of a case involving a co-accused.