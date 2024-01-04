Young man whose neglect led to the deaths of up to nine cats spared jail term
and live on Freeview channel 276
Thomas Webster appeared in court to admit to a single charge of failing, between February and April of last year, to provide adequate food and water for four animals resulting in their deaths.
But the hearing was told that the “prolonged neglect” had led to the deaths of up to nine animals during that period.
It was also pointed out that the RSPCA had offered advice but it had not been taken.
Prosecuted under the 2006 Animal Welfare Act, the 22-year-old of Beech Close, Skelmersdale, was given a 17-week custodial sentence although it was suspended for 24 months.
Webster was also banned from keeping animals for eight years, he must undergo mental health treatment and complete both 20 days of rehabilitation activities and 60 hours of unpaid work.
Furthermore he must pay prosecution costs totalling £1,000.