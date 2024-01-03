News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Wigan taxi driver is fined for refusing to let a guide dog onboard

A Wigan private hire taxi driver has admitted to refusing to allow a guide dog into his vehicle.
By Charles Graham
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 12:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

St Helens Council’s licensing department filed a case against Florin-Constantin Caliman after receiving a complaint by a member of the public.

Read More
Knives and replica firearms among items seized during searches of people trying ...

Caliman of Alfred Street, Newtown, was prosecuted for failing to carry a disabled person accompanied by an assistance dog under the provisions of The Equality Act 2010.

After pleading guilty at Liverpool Magistrates' Court, he was ordered to pay an £80 fine, £120 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.