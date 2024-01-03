Wigan taxi driver is fined for refusing to let a guide dog onboard
A Wigan private hire taxi driver has admitted to refusing to allow a guide dog into his vehicle.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
St Helens Council’s licensing department filed a case against Florin-Constantin Caliman after receiving a complaint by a member of the public.
Caliman of Alfred Street, Newtown, was prosecuted for failing to carry a disabled person accompanied by an assistance dog under the provisions of The Equality Act 2010.
After pleading guilty at Liverpool Magistrates' Court, he was ordered to pay an £80 fine, £120 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.