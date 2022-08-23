News you can trust since 1853
Wigan teen accused of mugging faces 11-month wait for crown court trial

A Wigan teenager accused of carrying out a mugging will have to wait nearly a year to stand trial.

By Gaynor Clarke
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 3:45 pm

Paul Lafrenz, 19, of Norfolk Close, Hindley, faces a single charge of robbing Harold Winstanley of £170 on March 29.

He appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court last month and the case was sent to Bolton Crown Court due to the seriousness of the alleged offence.

Lafrenz appeared before a judge there yesterday and a trial date was set for July 5, 2023.