Wigan man banned from calling 999 after nuisance communications
A Wigan man has been banned from calling the emergency services and received a suspended prison sentence after admitting making malicious communications.
Jason Chadwick, 54, of Millgate, in Wigan town centre, pleaded guilty to persistently using a public electronic communications network to cause annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to others.
The offence happened between August 7, 2021 and March 23, 2022.
Due to the "serious disruption" caused to the emergency services, Wigan magistrates decided to sentence Chadwick to six weeks in prison, but suspended it for 18 months.
He must comply with a period of supervision, which includes an alcohol treatment programme and 27 days of rehabilitation activities.
Chadwick was also made subject to a criminal behaviour order for two years, which prohibits him from calling any emergency telephone number unless he is reporting a genuine medical emergency, fire or crime.
He was ordered to pay £128 to help fund services for victims.