News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Wigan teen admits to knife possession, issuing threats and criminal damage

A Wigan teenager has admitted to sending threatening text messages, shattering a couple's £1,000 living room window and possessing a knife.

By Charles Graham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Joshua Seddon, 18, of Ashley Road, Hindley Green, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to criminal damage at a couple's house and having the weapon in Rylands Street both on August 14 while the threatening messages were sent to named male between August 14 and 18.

Read More
Scavengers strip lead from the roof of abandoned Wigan eatery

However, Seddon denies attempting to cause the man whose house was damaged grievous bodily harm with intent that same day.

Wigan Magistrates' Court

Most Popular

The case was adjourned until November 10 before which he is on conditional bail.