Wigan teen admits to knife possession, issuing threats and criminal damage

Joshua Seddon, 18, of Ashley Road, Hindley Green, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to criminal damage at a couple's house and having the weapon in Rylands Street both on August 14 while the threatening messages were sent to named male between August 14 and 18.

However, Seddon denies attempting to cause the man whose house was damaged grievous bodily harm with intent that same day.

Wigan Magistrates' Court