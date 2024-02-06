News you can trust since 1853
Wigan teen awaits fate after admitting to two carjackings which wrecked vehicles

A Wigan teenager has admitted to two carjackings and a robbery when he was a minor.
By Charles Graham
Published 6th Feb 2024, 15:45 GMT
The now 18-year-old appeared before Manchester justices to plead guilty to two charges of aggravated vehicle-taking.

One involved taking a Seat Leon from a Wigan address on December 27 2022 and damaging it before it was recovered.

The Wigan teen will be sentenced by Wigan justices
The other was the taking of a Ford Fiesta on New Year's Day 2023, again causing damage to the vehicle.

He also pleaded guilty to burgling a house on Barnsley Street, Wigan, in order to steal the second vehicle's key.

He was remanded in youth detention until he appears before Wigan magistrates on February 9.