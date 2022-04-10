Investigation continues into mum's death in hit-and-run outside Wigan bar
Detectives are continuing to investigate a horrific hit-and-run which led to the death of a mum and two men being seriously hurt.
Two males are still being questioned by police on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after the incident outside Fifteens, on Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, on Friday evening.
A silver Land Rover Freelander mounted the pavement at around 9.20pm and hit revellers gathered outside the bar.
Emergency services attended to help those who were injured and a woman in her 40s was taken to hospital, but later died.
Two men were badly injured in the collision.
Ormskirk Road remained closed on Saturday morning as police investigations were carried out and reopened later in the day.
People across Wigan have been shocked by the incident, with tributes paid online to those who were hurt.
Prayers will be held at several churches on Sunday morning for those involved and their loved ones.