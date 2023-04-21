The 17-year-old. who cannot be named, appeared before Manchester and Salford justices having initially denied robbing two named males of their mobile phones on May 31 2021 and assaulting one of them, causing actual bodily harm.

But at his latest appearance he pleaded guilty to all three charges.

Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court

The bench released him on unconditional bail until May 18 while a pre-sentence report is prepared.