Wigan teen finally admits to carrying out a double mugging in which one victim was injured
A Wigan teenager has admitted to a double mugging.
The 17-year-old. who cannot be named, appeared before Manchester and Salford justices having initially denied robbing two named males of their mobile phones on May 31 2021 and assaulting one of them, causing actual bodily harm.
But at his latest appearance he pleaded guilty to all three charges.
The bench released him on unconditional bail until May 18 while a pre-sentence report is prepared.
He will be dealt with by Wigan and Leigh justices.