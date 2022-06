Luke Aspey, 18, of Newland Avenue, Pemberton, stood before borough magistrates facing a charge of inciting a 10-year-old to expose himself for the defendant's sexual gratification.

Aspey is further charged with breaching a sexual harm prevention order issued by Manchester justices last year by having a device that can access the internet.

Wigan Magistrates' Court

The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court where Aspey will make a first appearance before a judge on July 27.