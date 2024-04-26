Wigan teenager charged with car theft and burglary
A teenager from Wigan has been charged with burglary, stealing a car and drug possession.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Alfie Price, 18, of Liverpool Road, Hindley, appeared before borough justices accused of stealing an Audi A3 and attempting to take an Audi 6 on March 20.
He is further charged with burglary of a home in Lincoln Road, Hindley, the same day in order to steal two sets of car keys plus a handbag and to having cocaine on April 16.
He has yet to enter any pleas and the bench sent the case to be heard at Bolton Crown Court on May 22.
In the meantime Price has been released on conditional bail.