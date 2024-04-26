Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alfie Price, 18, of Liverpool Road, Hindley, appeared before borough justices accused of stealing an Audi A3 and attempting to take an Audi 6 on March 20.

He is further charged with burglary of a home in Lincoln Road, Hindley, the same day in order to steal two sets of car keys plus a handbag and to having cocaine on April 16.

He has yet to enter any pleas and the bench sent the case to be heard at Bolton Crown Court on May 22.