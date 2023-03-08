Wigan teenager faces trial after denying he tried to inflict grievous bodily harm
A Wigan teenager will be tried later this month over allegations that he tried to do another person serious harm.
By Charles Graham
The 18-year-old, who cannot be named, appeared at Wigan Youth Court to deny attempting to cause a named male grievous bodily harm on August 14 last year.
He has, however, pleaded guilty to knife possession, issuing threats and causing £1,000 of criminal damage to a couple's living room window, all on the same day.
He was released on conditional bail pending his trial at the same court on March 30.
Conditions include residing at his home address and not having contact with the complainants.