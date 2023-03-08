The 18-year-old, who cannot be named, appeared at Wigan Youth Court to deny attempting to cause a named male grievous bodily harm on August 14 last year.

He has, however, pleaded guilty to knife possession, issuing threats and causing £1,000 of criminal damage to a couple's living room window, all on the same day.

Wigan's courts of justice which incorporate the youth court

He was released on conditional bail pending his trial at the same court on March 30.