Former Warriors and England star Gareth Hock accused of domestic abuse and a hit and run smash

The 39-year-old, who retired from rugby league back in 2019, is due to appear before a Manchester Crown Court judge later this month.

He has been charged with controlling and coercive behaviour in an intimate and/or family relationship between January 1 2009 and November 11 last year.

Gareth Hock

Hock is further accused of failing to report an accident and failing to stop after an accident.

It is alleged that the former Great Britain and England international was at the wheel of an Audi A6 which crashed on Gathurst Road in Orrell, on November 11 2022 and then drove off without stopping.

He was arrested on February 14 and appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court two days later.

He pleaded not guilty to the motoring offences, but has yet to enter a plea to the controlling and coercive behaviour charge.