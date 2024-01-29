Wigan teenager in court facing robbery and weapons-related crimes
A Wigan teenager has been accused of robbery, threats with a machete, two assaults and possessing a fake gun.
The 17-year-old, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, appeared before borough justices to deny the assaults by beating of two named females, one in October and one in November last year.
But he admitted to possessing an imitation firearm in Bolton with intent to cause fear on January 7, threatening someone with a machete on the same date and robbing a named male of Gucci Bag containing a Canada Goose hat and a phone charger of a value unknown on April 15 2023.