Nineteen-year-olds Patrick Price, of West Street, Ince, and Miles Harris, of South Lane, Tyldesley, had the weapons on Smethurst Lane, Bolton, on May 19.
They pleaded guilty before Wigan magistrates and were each given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.
Harris must do 15 rehabilitation activity days, while Price must do 100 hours of unpaid work and 10 rehabilitation activity days.
They must both pay a £128 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.